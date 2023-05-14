Kate Winslet’s Go-To Mascara Is a $10 Collagen-Infused Favorite That Shoppers Call the ‘Best’ for Blonde Lashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A good quality mascara can completely elevate your makeup look. Whether you’re stepping out the door for a day of running errands, or have a special occasion in mind, mascara has the ability to take your makeup routine to a whole new level. That’s why you deserve a product that delivers results, but doesn’t break the bank. And thanks to Kate Winslet, we’ve tracked down one mascara that’s effective, an Amazon’s Choice selection, and currently only $10.

The L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara promises to give your lashes a whole new lease on life. Back in 2021, Winslet told Marie Claire this mascara as her “go-to,” and for good reason. This mascara features a revolutionary collagen-infused formula and Millionizer Brush for amplified volume and definition. The L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara is clump-free, flake-free, smudge-free and promises to last all day long while separating and accentuating your lashes.

Image: L’Oréal Paris via Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara $9.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, it’s enough to have Kate Winslet’s seal of approval on this product, but what are shoppers saying about L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara? Well, just read on to find out: “I have thin, almost blonde lashes,” one person, who called this mascara the “best” they’ve “ever used,” disclosed in their five-star review. “But as a long time dreamer of even normal lashes, trust me when I say my search is complete. My lashes look awesome. I’ve had people comment. Who comments on lashes? Now that I wear this mascara, several people have,” they wrote. “You won’t regret it if you give this mascara a try.”

Another shopper said, “This product gives great results. Makes my eyelashes look longer and thicker than they are,” and a third shopper wrote, “Love this mascara. Goes on smoothly, doesn’t clump up and doesn’t flake while putting on. This is great.” You can count us convinced. This mascara can take your lashes to new heights, so order your tube of L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara today!

