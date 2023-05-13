Hilary Duff’s Skincare Routine Isn’t Complete Without This Blue Light-Protecting Cream – & We Have a Special 20% Off Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer right around the corner, we need a good and protective sunscreen — and who better than Hilary Duff to recommend the best one for that sought-after glow?

In a previous Instagram story with REN Skincare per Us Magazine, Duff shared that the final step of her skincare routine is the REN Skincare Clean Screen Sunscreen. When she posted it on the story, she captioned the post by simply saying, “Hello sunshine, goodbye sun damage!”

The REN Skincare Clean Screen Sunscreen is a powerful and gentle sunscreen that was made for everyday use. Perfect for protecting users against sun damage, sun spots, sunburns, and aging effects, it’s no wonder this sunscreen is a favorite amongst celebrities and shoppers alike. Along with that, it is used to protect your skin from the effects of blue light!

For those that don't know about blue light, it's the light from your electronics, and along with tiring your eyes, it can potentially lead to redness, swelling, and spots, per WebMD.

Per the brand, you apply this as the last step of your skincare routine like Duff! Make sure to use two fingers worth!

Now let’s talk about the reviews, because they’re truly glowing! One shopper added that this “improved” their “quality of life,” saying, “About a 2 year ago I started getting quite bad sun rashes when I was outside for any length of time. The sun rashes would take upwards of a week to clear. After using this on my face, chest and arms, I never had a single rash.”

Another shopper added it’s the “perfect summertime face protection,” saying, “3rd or 4th tube? I’ve lost count. I love the cool and smooth texture of this sunscreen, and the matte finish. There is no white cast, even when I apply liberally, and my face has not burned in the summer sun.”

