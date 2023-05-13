Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Detangling Spray That Jennifer Aniston Dubbed the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of Hair Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Jennifer Aniston announced her haircare brand, we knew we had to get our hands on it. However, it was only ever available on the brand’s website — that is, until now! That’s right, Aniston’s beloved haircare brand is available at Ulta, and their bestselling detangler is available to buy now!

In a previous interview with Vogue, the Friends star revealed that the Detangler is “the Swiss Army knife of products: It’s a heat protector, it brings nutrients and health back to the hair follicle, it creates shine.” With a ringing endorsement like that, how could we not be interested?!

LolaVie Glossing Detangler $26.00 Buy now

LolaVie’s Glossing Detangler is a multitasking hairspray that works to detangle, add shine, and smooth even the frizziest of hair in one use. Per the brand, this detangler is said to both improve hair manageability by 10 times the normal amount, along with protecting hair from future damage.

The award-winning detangler has plant-derived ingredients like lemon for optimal shine, vegetable ceramides to improve hydration, and bamboo for improving overall texture. And if you need anything more to help you seal the deal that this is a steal: it’s super easy to use!

Per the brand, you spray this on wet or towel-dried hair, then comb through gently and style as usual.

Not only has Aniston called this detangler the “Swiss army knife” of haircare, but shoppers have nothing but good things to say about the haircare staple. One Ulta shopper said it’s “the best detangler,” saying, “I leave it 5 min or so to do its magic, and it works for me. No tangles, no gobs or hair coming out. The hair oil is not greasy at all… try it, you’ll love it, and it’s worth every penny!”

Another shopper added it’s a “game-changer,” saying, “You guys- this is up there with the internet & sliced bread in terms of game-changing inventions… Add to cart, you can thank me later.”

