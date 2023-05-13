Shoppers Are Begging This Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Brand to ‘Never Stop Selling’ This ‘Plumping’ Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes there are serums that can be a real splurge. Other times, we’re able to track down the ones that are well worth the price. The Emily Ratajkowski-loved brand COSRX features a serum that not only plumps skin, but also rejuvenates and hydrates in equal measure, and you’re going to want to add this product to your Amazon cart ASAP.

COSRX’s Niacinamide Serum is about to transform your skincare routine. This serum contains two different essences that are dispensed simultaneously upon use. The clear essence offers elasticity and moisturizing benefits while the cream essence improves the skin’s barrier and radiance. You’ll get deep skin hydration without the sticky residue thanks to COSRX’s Niacinamide Serum. After dispensing the two essences, mix them together and apply them to your face daily — it’s that simple! What you’ll see is an improved complexion that will boost your skin’s natural radiance. Who doesn’t love that?

Shoppers have been going crazy for this product for quite some time. If you’re not completely sold, just read what they had to say about the COSRX Niacinamide Serum. “This dual complex is everything,” one shopper, who hopes COSRX will “never stop selling” this product, wrote in their five-star review. “I love it way more than just the snail essence by itself,” they continued, adding the “fact that it is coupled with Niacinamide has done wonders for my skin.”

Another shopper said, “This serum made my skin more even toned and brighter. Does provide light moisture for my skin as well. I haven’t had any breakouts. I’m impressed with this new addition to my skincare routine!” And a third shopper said, “This product made my skin look and feel extremely smooth and soft. Gives me a natural glow.” There you have it! Your skin will look and feel flawless with COSRX Niacinamide Serum — add it to your cart today.

