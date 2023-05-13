Andie MacDowell’s Flawless Red Carpet Glow Is Thanks to This $11 Concealer That Shoppers Call ‘The Best Concealer on the Market’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one lesson we’ve learned from wearing makeup as long as we have it’s this: a good concealer can go a long way. Seriously, if you think foundation or lip liner are the must-have pieces in your makeup regimen, think again. But there’s on particular high-quality, affordable concealer stars like Andie MacDowell are obsessed with, have even worn on the red carpet, and can be all yours for just $11 on Amazon.

According to Prevention, MacDowell is a big fan of the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Concealer, and for a few very good reasons. This concealer provides full coverage and wear with a flawless matte finish for up to 24 hours. The multi-use formula conceals imperfections and covers blemishes, but that’s not all. The L’Oréal Paris Infallible Concealer also doubles as a contour and highlighting product for all your last-touch needs. This concealer also comes in a variety of shades, so your perfect match is just a few clicks away!

It’s no wonder MacDowell is such a fan of this concealer. But what do shoppers have to say about the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Concealer? Well, just read on to find out! “I have naturally dark circles under my eyes. Do I need to watch a YouTube video to know how to fix them? No! I just use this concealer,” one shopper, who also said this L’Oréal Paris product is “the best concealer on the market,” wrote in their five-star review. “It lasts all day and I wear this with some mascara and I’m out the door. I look ten years younger for ten dollars. I love it!”

“This infallible concealer gives great coverage and awesome wearability. This is the only one I will buy from now on,” another shopper said. “As I get older I have a couple of age spots and this works great on covering them up, just a little dot to dot and I’m ready to go,” a third shopper wrote. Those testimonials are really all we need. Take your makeup routine to the next level with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Concealer!

