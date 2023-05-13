Sharon Stone Adores This $11 Moisturizer That Shoppers Have Used for Decades to Erase ‘Annoying Sun Spots’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality moisturizer should always do more than just hydrate your skin. At its best, moisturizers leave a lasting, positive effect on your skin, nourishing your face, and rejuvenating your skin for years. Among the moisturizers out there, Sharon Stone is a major fan of one affordable product shoppers are obsessing over — and it’s only $11 on Amazon right now.

According to her March 2018 interview with The New York Times, Stone is a huge proponent of Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisturizer, and for a few good reasons. This moisturizer is packed with SPF 15 sunscreen and glycerin, which work in tandem to help soften and smooth skin. The SPF in this moisturizer provides the necessary protection from the sun to help prevent premature signs of skin aging. It’s non-greasy, and clinically proven to leave long-lasting hydration. Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisturizer can even be worn on its own or under make-up.

Now, those are all great reasons to invest in this moisturizer. But what do actual shoppers have to say about Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisturizer? Well, just read on to find out. “I use this as my go-to daily morning and night moisturizer and I’ll never switch,” one shopper, who added that this moisturizer “erased annoying sun spots,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I’ve been using Neutrogena Oil-Free Daily Long Lasting Facial Moisturizer & Neck Cream with SPF 15 Sunscreen for more than 20 years and I love it,” another shopper wrote, noting how much they love how “lightweight and not greasy” the moisturizer is. “I am in love with this product. It gives my sensitive skin that moisturized glow without being too greasy. All while providing sun protection. Win, win for me,” a third shopper said. Well, we’re convinced! Add this high-quality, affordable moisturizer to your skincare regimen today.

