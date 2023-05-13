Shoppers Say ‘Tea Tastes So Much Better’ After Using This $23 Vintage-Inspired Teapot With Over 18,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even on a rainy spring or summer day, there’s nothing like a warm cup of tea. And if you’re as serious about your brew as we are (and we’re very, very serious), then you need the absolute best type of teapot to make your tea taste as tantalizing as ever. Luckily, one teapot promises to take your brew to the next level, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is available for $23 right now.

HIWARE’s Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser is ideal for tea-lovers everywhere. This hand crafted, crystal clear teapot comes with a removable infuser perfect for loose teas or blooming teas. The lid fits the tea basket both when inserted or removed. And don’t be intimated by this refined aesthetic. HIWARE’s Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser can be placed directly in the microwave oven or on either gas or electric stove tops. Note: it’s best to use a medium level heat source to heat water for brewing.

Image: HIWARE via Amazon

HIWARE Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Your delicious teas can also be reheated either by microwave, directly on gas or electric stove tops, or kept hot on open flame teapot warmers. Even better, it can also be placed in the refrigerator for cold brewing. As if you needed more convincing, just read what other shoppers had to say about HIWARE’s Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser.

“Love that my tea is easier to make,” one shopper, who noted their “tea tastes so much better” thanks to this teapot, wrote in their five-star review. “This little tea pot squeezes out every bit of flavor from the leaves. I’d recommend it for anyone.” Another shopper said, “I love this item! I have several mixed tea blends and this makes it so easy to brew. Heat resistant, easy to clean and overall a great time to have if you are a tea drinker.” There you have it! For year-round tea drinkers, HIWARE’s Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser is an absolute must-have. Order yours today!

