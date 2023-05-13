The Internet Is Freaking Out About Le Creuset’s New Color & You Can Get It on Their Dutch Oven for Nearly 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the kitchen brands out there, there’s one we keep coming back to time and again: Le Creuset. This brand seriously does it all. Not only are the products durable and effective, they also look so stylish and sleek, elevating any kitchen style. Right now, Nordstrom has a major deal on a new color featured on Le Creuset’s famous dutch oven — and you’re going to want to add this kitchen essential to your cart ASAP!

Le Creuset’s Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven in Shallot is about to become your new obsession. Everyone needs a Dutch Oven. It’s so multifaceted and great to use for casseroles, sides, and so much more. With summer literally on our door step, this gorgeous Shallot color will add a pop to your kitchen in no time. Honestly, you’ll want to proudly display Le Creuset’s Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven in Shallot in your kitchen all season long. Normally, this Dutch Oven is $290. But with Nordstrom’s special offer, this cookware piece can be yours for 37 percent off — that’s a saving of $110!

Image: Le Creuset via Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven in Shallot $179.99 Buy now

Beyond it’s pleasing aesthetic, there’s a reason Le Creuset’s Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven is a favorite among shoppers. With this kitchen piece, you can sear and brown ingredients without overcrowding. All the space at the base of this cast iron Dutch Oven guarantees you’ll evenly distribute heat with ease — you’ll never have to question whether the ingredients to your favorite dish are getting all the warmth they need.

This cookware item is about to take your kitchen to the next level. Le Creuset’s Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven in Shallot won’t just make cooking and preparing meals easier this summer, it’ll add a delightful pop of color to your kitchen. Don’t miss this deal — get 37 percent off Le Creuset’s Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven in Shallot today!

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.