Heidi Klum Has Sworn By This Super-Soothing, Acne-Fighting Moisturizer ‘For Years’ — & It’s Only $18

Have you ever wondered what supermodels do to look so stunning? If you have, you’re going to love the beauty secret we just learned. For years, Heidi Klum has sworn by Mario Badescu’s Buttermilk Moisturizer for a clear and radiant complexion, per Today. When it comes to moisturizers, she prefers keeping it light to avoid skin any irritation, and this Mario Badescu-fave is the only one that does that and keeps her acne at bay.

“When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples,” Klum says. “I’ve been using [the Mario Badescu moisturizer] for years. It doesn’t clog my pores.” But what makes this option even more cart-worthy is that it’s super affordable. This Klum-loved product is only $18.

The Buttermilk Moisturizer is an absolute must for those with acne-prone skin. Not only is it super soothing and hydrating on the face, it also gives you a fresher appearance overall. It is formulated with lactic acid that gently evens out skin tone to reduce fine lines and discoloration. While its other ingredients like chamomile and allantoin leave a smoother and brighter look.

Mario Badescu Buttermilk Face Moisturizer

Courtesy of Mario Badescu.

Mario Badescu

With benefits like this, we totally see why it’s a supermodel’s go-to. Mario Badescu’s Buttermilk Moisturizer is definitely worth the hype, and reviewers agree that it’s a must-have for good skin.

As one reviewer said, “It not only has an instant hydrating effect, but after it’s absorbed, my skin feels baby soft and poreless.”

Another added, “I have dry skin that just ‘drinks up’ this product. It feels so good to apply it to my dry face in the morning and feel that my skin is moisturized once again. “

So, check out Heidi Klum’s favorite facial moisturizer for just $18 on Amazon. Shoppers can even get it for less when they sign up here for repeated deliveries through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option. We guarantee you’ll want Mario Badescu’s Buttermilk Moisturizer to take care of your dry, sensitive skin pronto.

