This Hydrating Mask Took One Shopper’s Skin From ‘Dry Sponge to Juicy Grape’ Overnight & We Have an Exclusive Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who has sensitive skin, finding skincare products that won’t cause a bad reaction or irritate it even further can be tough. Sometimes, just trying a new product can be a little terrifying. Fortunately, there is a product out there that can help calm your skin when it’s acting up, and it’s said to act fast. Best part is, we have an exclusive coupon code that you can use to save 20% off!

The Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask from clean skincare brand, REN, is said to “unlock velvety soft skin and alleviate irritation, discomfort, and redness” in as little as 30 minutes. It was made to help soothe sensitive and reactive skin, while also giving it a huge boost of hydration and nourishment. So, it’s a great product to have on hand, especially during days when you need a fix ASAP. Plus, REN’s skincare products are beloved by celebs including Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Rachel McAdams. So you know you’re getting some quality stuff.

Right now, you can save 20% off the rescue mask or any other REN skincare product using the code SHEKNOWS20. All you have to do is enter the code at checkout to receive your discount.

Ren Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask – $42 with code SHEKNOWS20

IMAGE: Ren Clean Skincare Ren Clean Skincare

Ren Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask $52 Buy now

The Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask is beloved by Ren shoppers, with hundreds of people giving it a perfect five-star rating. As one shopper wrote, “it’s comfort in a bottle” and the results are “always noticeable.”

Another reviewer raved over how hydrating it is, writing that it took their skin “from dry sponge to juicy grape.” As the shopper said in their review, “I just want my skin to be nourished! I run dry, and when I slather this on at night, I wake up looking younger and refreshed instead of parched and flaky. It’s a huge relief!”

One shopper with sensitive skin called it their “holy grail” calming mask. They wrote, “This is my holy grail skin-calming mask! Immediately calms my dry, sensitive, rosacea-prone skin. I use it three times a week. I have purchased several ones and will continue to do so in the future. It’s even better now that it’s in a glass jar and I can get every last drop out! 10/10 recommend.” Related story Sharon Stone’s Simple Skincare Routine Includes a $12 Drugstore Fave That You’ve Likely Used Before

The rescue mask works so well at calming and healing skin, one reviewer called it a “sensitive skin life saver.” They wrote, “The best mask ever for sensitive skin!! I love using this when I have a breakout or any sort of dermatitis, it calms it right down. It’s worth the money! I’ve bought cheaper alternative versions, but they don’t work nearly as well. I highly recommend this to anyone with sensitive skin.”

If you want to save money on this and other must-have Ren skincare products, don’t forget to enter the code SHEKNOWS20 at checkout.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: