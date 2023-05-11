Sharon Stone’s Simple Skincare Routine Includes a $12 Drugstore Fave That You’ve Likely Used Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skincare, Sharon Stone is all about hydration. So naturally, a good moisturizer is a must-have above anything else. It’s probably why she uses three different moisturizers in her beauty routine! While you’d think an iconic actress like her would use fancy creams that are way over budget, believe it or not, one of her go-to’s is actually a drugstore fave that you’ve likely used before.

Stone swears by Eucerin’s Advanced Repair Lotion to fight dry skin, per Prevention. Like Stone, over 20,000 Amazon shoppers prefer it as well, and for good reason. It’s a heavy-duty body lotion that protects and repairs skin. And the best part is, it’s only $12. This celeb-loved product is a must-try if you’re struggling with extreme dryness.

Eucerin’s Advanced Repair Body Lotion provides more than your normal amount of moisture. It prevents dryness from reoccurring thanks to its powerful blend of nutrients. It also offers long-lasting hydration and helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. According to the brand, you won’t have to worry about rough, itchiness, or dry skin for 48 hours. Best of all, it’s fragrance and paraben free, which means it’s great for sensitive skin.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Lotion

“I could not believe the results from this lotion! Right when I put it on, my legs had this glow to them,” said a reviewer. “[…] And the next day my legs were still not dry.”

Other reviewers found it super soothing for their eczema as well. As one wrote, “I have extreme eczema and this really heals my dry cracked skin. I use it every day to keep my skin smooth and moisturized!”

Speaking of Eczema, Eucerin has a relief cream that’s specifically designed to relieve your eczema flare-ups. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, we bet this treatment is just as nourishing for eczema-prone skin.

Overall, Eucerin has plenty of creams that take care of your dryness. But if you’re looking for a product that’s next-level, try the Advanced Repair Lotion now. It’s only $12 on Amazon, and as Sharon Stone said, it’s “really good.”

And if you love it, check out Amazon’s subscribe and save option here to get repeated deliveries at a discount. So, head to Amazon to have healthier-looking skin in no time.

