Amazon Just Dropped Vintage Tupperware Tumblers to Match Their Gorgeous New Heritage Collection Containers

There’s just something so nostalgic about classic Tupperware. Leftovers of yore could always be found in one of Tupperware’s iconic colorful opaque containers in your parents’ and grandparents’ fridges. And now your fridge can get a dose of Tupperware nostalgia thanks to the brand’s new Heritage Collection, which now includes matching drink tumblers you can take with you on the go.

The Tupperware Heritage Collection was created in collaboration with Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel so you can “stock your fridge like Midge.” It features a variety of the brand’s most memorable mid-century styles and colors. And even drink tumblers got the Heritage treatment.

The Tupperware 16-ounce drink tumblers come with air-tight white lids and are offered in a fun collection of pastel hues. They’re dishwasher safe, BPA free, and for just $34, you can get a set of four for everyone in the family.

You can pick up an entire set of the new Heritage Collection pieces for just $60, which includes five nesting bowls in pastel pinks, yellow, blue, and green, with their matching lids. The Tupperware signature seal prevents leaks from happening and all the pieces can go into the dishwasher when it’s time to clean out the fridge.

The Heritage Collection Cookie Canister can hold over seven cups’ worth of cookies and will keep them fresh and crispy thanks to the iconic Tupperware air-tight lid. Keep the cookie canister on your counter to add some vintage flair to your kitchen Midge Maisel-style.

Grab a single 17.5-cup bowl from the Tupperware Heritage Collection to keep your soups, salads, and other large portions fresh in the fridge. The 17.5-cup bowl comes in a beautiful powder blue with an iconic starburst cream-colored lid.

The 11.74-cup bowl in the Heritage Collection comes in a minty green that definitely screams mid-century mod. It looks like vintage jadeite, but acts like classic Tupperware — what could be better?

And for your smaller snacks and leftovers, check out the 3.5-cup bowl from the Heritage Collection. It’s made in an iconic Pepto Bismol pink color and like the rest of the bowls from the collection, it nests in bowls of the same size for easy storage.

Check out the entire Tupperware Heritage Collection made in collaboration with Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and get your nostlagia shopping on.

