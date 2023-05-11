Amazon Shoppers Say Their Cats Are ‘Obsessed’ With This $9 Cat Tunnel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you think all cat tunnels are the same, you’re sorely mistaken. According to the cat parents who have bought the three-legged cat tunnel from Alicedreamsky on Amazon, this one ranks high above the rest. In fact, if you pick one up for your cat, she might just become a little bit obsessed.

The Alicedreamsky cat tunnel is kind of like a mini-maze for your cat. The three spacious passageways give your cat multiple places to hide and jump out of — including a hole at the center of the tunnel that your cat can peek out of.

It’s made with durable polyester fabric that can be folded down flat and stored away, and sturdy spring steel that keeps its shape no matter how hard your cat plays. It also comes with a built-in pompom toy at one of the tunnel openings to trigger your cat’s natural hunting skills.

Image: Alicedreamsky

Over 1,400 cat parents have rated the Alicedreamsky cat tunnel five stars, with one reviewer writing, “our baby is the perfect size for it. She’s obsessed!”

Another five-star reviewer added, “My eight-month-old kitten loves this thing. He carries his toys and drops them through the top hole, then jumps in to secure them.” And another person wrote, “Several of my pet-sitting clients’ cats have had these and absolutely love playing in them, so I finally decided to get my boys a tunnel. I sure am glad I did! They absolutely love this one … Great option if you’re looking!”

Treat your cat to endless fun by picking up the Alicedreamsky cat tunnel, which is currently under $10 on Amazon. You might have a hard time getting her out of it once she’s been introduced!

