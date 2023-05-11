Jennifer Garner Stays Moisturized With This $16 Coconut Oil That Smooths Skin & Softens Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Time after time, Jennifer Garner knows how to look her best. Of course, she counts on her beauty essentials to give a camera-ready appearance. Recently, the actress revealed all of her beauty must-haves that she’s been obsessed with lately. Apparently, there’s one product that she can’t stop using from head to toe. Garner swears by Pur D’Or Fractionated Coconut Oil to stay moisturized and glowing all day. According to an interview with Allure, she says it’s a “great, natural, affordable oil. Use after you shower. It’s safe to use…anywhere!” And she’s right — this $16 oil will keep everywhere on your body so nourished.

Coconut oil is a tried-and-true ingredient that’s known to be moisture-rich for your skin. This Pura D’or product, specifically, softens and moisturizes all areas of your body that get dry and flakey. From the face to the elbows and heels, it smoothes skin to provide an incredibly soft feel. As one reviewer said, your skin will “feel like silk” afterward. Best of all, it absorbs quickly without blocking pores or feeling greasy. According to the brand, this oil even works as a makeup remover or overnight treatment to reduce wrinkles.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pura D’or Coconut Oil

Image: Pura D’or.

“This is not your typical coconut oil. You really do feel it is coconut doing its magic on your skin,” said a reviewer. “[…] Immediately after using it only for a few days, I started healing and feeling less pain the dermatitis cause on my skin.”

Another reviewer called it a great multi-purpose oil: “I use this oil to remove my eye makeup; I use it as a moisturizer on my knees and elbows and sometimes I put it in my hair before showering or as a way to add shine when styling.”

Honestly, they’re not wrong. This coconut oil is also incredibly healthy for your hair too. It adds hydration and volume for a thicker and shinier appearance. And the best part? It’s all naturally organic without any harmful ingredients.

Related story Sharon Stone’s Simple Skincare Routine Includes a $12 Drugstore Fave That You’ve Likely Used Before

So, why not try a product that seems to do it all? Check out the Garner-loved Pura D’or Coconut Oil that’s a game-changer for your entire body at just $16.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: