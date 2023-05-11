Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale Is On — Save Up to 50% On Summer Patio & Porch Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you feel the change in the air? Summer is just around the corner. And to celebrate the incoming warm weather, Wayfair is hosting a massive sale on outdoor furniture, seating, decor, and more. Save up to 50 percent on pieces that you’ve had your eye on all winter and start planning out your new patio, porch, or yard makeover. Your house is about to become the hot spot to hang out at all summer long.

The savings will only last a week, so shop now before you miss out. Here are a few of our favorite finds from the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale.

The Bridgeman Fire Pit from Sol 72 Outdoor creates the perfect outdoor ambiance with its moon-and-stars cutouts and mesh fire screen. It’s a great size for small patios at just 20 inches by 30 inches, and right now you can snag it for 56 percent off during Wayfair’s massive sale.

Image: Sol 72 Outdoor

Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit $109 Buy now

If you’ve been nurturing your green thumb, then you’re probably in need of a station to practice your craft. The Ermont Hardwood Potting Bench from Loon Peak is a great beginner’s potting bench for pruning, repotting, watering, seeding, and more. It features a substation work surface with an upper shelf and a lower shelf for storage.

Image: Loon Peak

Loon Peak Ermont Hardwood Potting Bench $96 Buy now

The gorgeous four-person dining set from Wade Logan folds down flat for easy storage during the winter time, including the chairs, which fit securely between the folded table legs. The set is crafted from solid acacia wood and the entire thing comes already assembled so you can start to enjoy it right away. Normally priced at well over $800, you can pick up the set now for $350.

Image: Wade Logan

Wade Logan Lagarde Hexagon 4-Person Dining Set $350 Buy now

You can’t go wrong with a classic Adirondack chair, and the Three Posts Adirondack Chair is massively marked down as part of Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale. It’s made with durable all-weather plastic, folds down for easy storage, and comes in nearly 50 different colors. Related story There's Still Time to Order the Best Mother's Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Image: Three Posts

Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair $170 Buy now

Kick back, relax, and spread out in the Sand & Stable Bening Double Spreader Bar Hammock. This hammock can be installed between trees, on a stand, or between heavy-duty porch posts. Great for someone who loves to take up space, or for two, the Bening Double Spreader will be your favorite place to hang out all summer long.

Image: Sand & Stable

Sand & Stable Bening Double Spreader Bar Hammock $76 Buy now

If you’re the type to go barefoot in warmer weather, the Bellino Striped Denim Rug from Beachcrest gives you somewhere soft to place your feet while hanging out outside. It comes in a gorgeous denim-colored stripe and is densely woven to last in high-traffic areas. You can pick up one of these rugs for just $50 during Wayfair’s sale.

Image: Beachcrest

Beachcrest Bellino Striped Denim Indoor/Outdoor Rug $50 Buy now

Take advantage of these deals now during Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale and turn your patio into the hottest spot in town.

