Shoppers Say This $11 Treatment Makes Thin Hair “Twice as Thick” & Adds ‘Extra Volume’

While a good skincare routine lets you feel and look your best, so will a good hair care routine. That’s why, it’s time that your hair deserves some special treatment too. Luckily, it won’t cost a fortune to do so. Meet the under $12 treatment from a Reese Witherspoon-loved brand that gives your hair a boost. Inkey List’s Peptide Volumizing Treatment is a game-changer for thin or limp hair. It increases thickness and volume after its first use. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off their hair and scalp products for a limited time. That means, you don’t want to miss out on snagging this treatment for just $11 today!

Trust us, the Peptide Volumizing Treatment is exactly what you need if your hair feels flat lately. This lightweight serum brings adds body, while also hydrating and leaving it incredibly soft. Thanks to its nutrient-rich formula, the product delivers more proteins to the hair so it can plump the hair follicles. And it doesn’t cause any damage at all! Matter of fact, this treatment is safe to use for all hair types, colored hair, and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. So, it’s the perfect way to style the hair without any harm.

Best of all, it’s super easy to use! Simply, leave it on wet hair then style it as usual. Make sure to apply only a thin amount to all of your hair and use it up to twice a week. Yes, it’s that simple. You’ll have wavy voluminous hair in no time.

Inkey List Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment

Peptide Volumizing Treatment $11.19 Buy now

However, if you’re still not sure if this hair-thickening serum works, then see what shoppers have to say. According to shoppers, Inkey List’s Peptide Volumizing Treatment “works like a charm” after one use.

One reviewer called it a holy grail staple in her routine. They added, “It genuinely makes my hair strands thicker and stronger without any crunch like keratin does. It’s literally twice as thick and my ponytail is incredible.”

Another said, "So I tried this product as more of a permanent solution and it is perfect! I only use it twice a week after washing my hair, and it leaves it with so much volume I am astonished. My hair also feels so soft and hydrated. It lasts and doesn't lose any of its volume at all, so you can tell it is really helping the hair repair itself!"

So, bring your flat hair back to life with Inkey List’s Peptide Volumizing Treatment. It gives it a beautiful fullness for just $11 now.

