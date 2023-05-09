Shoppers Swear This $15 Product From a Reese Witherspoon-Loved Brand Gave Their Skin an ‘Insane’ Bounce & Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, the beginning of summer is near. If you’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors, having products with SPF in your beauty routine is essential. That is, if you want to protect your skin from potential damage. While there’s no shortage of SPF products out there, choosing the right one can be quite the challenge. Fortunately you don’t need to spend a ton of money to have a quality sunscreen. In fact, The Inkey List, an affordable beauty brand loved by celebs including Reese Witherspoon, Gemma Chan, and Scarlett Johansson, recently dropped the Dewy Sunscreen and shoppers are already obsessed.

The Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30 is described by the brand as a “new, game-changing dewy SPF 30 for protected, primed, and dewy skin.” It was made to be used for all skin tones and is said to blend “seamlessly,” so no one will be able to tell you applied anything at all. Plus, it includes super hydrating ingredients that can help lock in moisture and give you a hydration boost. You can use this alone or under makeup. Either way, your skin will have a gorgeous glow.

IMAGE: The INKEY List The INKEY List

The INKEY List Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30 $15 Buy now

While the Dewy Sunscreen just launched recently, it already has a ton of five-star reviews from shoppers. As one shopper wrote, this sunscreen is dark skin-friendly. “I’m always looking for an affordable, high quality SPF that is effective and doesn’t leave any cast on dark skin. This is it! Hydrating, leaves a lovely glow but isn’t greasy. It’s perfect for oily/combo skin.”

Another shopper said that it makes an excellent primer. “It leaves me with the most dewy looking skin ever and it’s perfect to apply my makeup on top,” they wrote.

One reviewer couldn’t contain their excitement writing, “wow, wow, wow.” As they wrote in their reviewer, “My skin felt super, super hydrated, dewy (but not greasy) and it felt like I wasn’t wearing any product. For reference I have oily skin. I applied this product after my skincare as the last step and didn’t get any pilling, which I was super happy about! I then applied my makeup over it and my makeup sat beautifully. I’m always worried when I use new products that my makeup will react funny, but it genuinely didn’t. It’s a really lightweight, thin texture so applying a generous amount won’t make your skin heavy or oily.”

Not only does it look great under makeup and give your skin a nice glow, this sunscreen also has some wonderful skincare benefits. One shopper wrote, “This product is amazing worn alone so it makes the perfect everyday SPF. But if you’re specifically looking for an SPF that makeup grips on to — this is it. The smoothness and bounce this gives to my skin is insane. Absolutely a 10/10 product for me, and I will be repurchasing again and again.” Related story Jennifer Aniston's Fave $22 Face Cream is Actually Just As Good As La Mer's $200 Version

