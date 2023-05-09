Jennifer Aniston’s Fave $22 Face Cream is Actually Just As Good As La Mer’s $200 Version

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston has a solid skincare routine. That’s why, her beauty secrets for a naturally flawless look are an absolute must-know. For instance, one of the actress’ best-kept secrets is a $22 cream from Mario Badescu. The Seaweed Night Cream lets you wake up with softer skin and a dewy glow. But that’s not the best part. Aniston’s go-to is actually dubbed by shoppers a cheaper alternative to a $200 moisturizer loved by celebs including Kim Kardashian and Demi Moore.

That’s right, Aniston’s and now your soon-to-be new skincare fave just got a bit more interesting. According to shoppers, the Mario Badescu face cream is just as good as Mer’s Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. So, not only is the Seaweed Night Cream a budget-friendly choice, it’s also an absolute treat for your skin.

Additionally, this overnight moisturizer is a game-changer for mature skin. Similar to La Mer, this Mario Badescu cream is infused with a seaweed-like extract that’s incredibly nourishing. Along with boosting your skin’s hydration, the product also soothes irritations as well as softens fine lines and wrinkles.

Plus, the face cream also features collagen and elastin to give you a firmer look. Best of all, this oil-free product doesn’t clog pores or feel greasy on the face at all. If you ask us, that’s a win for every skin concern.

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Courtesy of Mario Badescu.

Seaweed Night Cream $22 Buy now

One reviewer said, “This feels like a dream on my face. I was researching a dupe for La Mer and this night cream is mentioned a lot. It does not disappoint. It’s very moisturizing and makes my skin feel so soft.”

A ton of other shoppers even admit that this Mario Badescu cream has replaced all their other ones. One reviewer said, “I have combination skin and have tried many night creams. This cream is amazing! […] I wake up and my skin is baby soft! I have never found a product that makes my skin feel so soft when I wake up. I just love it, magic in a bottle!”

Related story Shoppers Swear This $15 Product From a Reese Witherspoon-Loved Brand Gave Their Skin an ‘Insane’ Bounce & Glow

Truthfully, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of the Seaweed Night Cream. After all, it’s likely to be one of the reasons why she’s always glowing. Plus, so many other celebrities like Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Serena Williams swear by this brand in their routine too. Mario Badescu products are definitely worth a try, especially if you can’t pass up a celeb’s fave.

So, check out the Seaweed Night Cream for a radiant complexion. Looking to save a bit more, though? Try Amazon’s subscribe and save option to get this product for less.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: