Yankee Candle Is Having a Massive Sale Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (hint: it’s Sunday!) and maybe you’re still in the process of finding the perfect gift for Mom. Yankee Candle has you covered because it’s currently hosting a 30 percent off sale for Mother’s Day, meaning you can grab some of the bestselling scented candles for your mom and maybe even pick up something for yourself, too!

The only downside to giving your mother actual fresh-cut roses on Mother’s Day is that they’ll only last a few days in a vase. But, if you gift her Fresh Cut Roses from Yankee Candle, she can enjoy up to 150 hours of fresh rose scent. This bestselling tumbler features top notes of apple peel, green leaf, and citrus with mid-notes of red rose and geranium and a base of soft powder and musk.

No other flower screams spring quite like lilac, and Lilac Blossoms by Yankee Candle makes that floral scent last throughout the entire season. Enjoy top notes of dewy greens, bergamot, and water lily, mid-notes of lilac, hyacinth, and tulip bulbs, and a base of vetiver, cedar leaf, and moss for a rounded springtime scent.

Or, gift your mom a special edition candle. The 2023 Scent of the Year called Wonder is also marked down 30 percent. It’s an “optimistic, fresh clean fragrance” with notes of white florals like white lavender, ylang petals, and solar rose, warm amber, spring berries, and green grass.

Head over to the Yankee Candle website to take advantage of the 30 percent off sale and pick a scent your mom will love. The savings are applied at checkout and there’s even an option to pick up your purchases in-store so you can make sure you have your gifts well ahead of Sunday. Mother’s Day: done!