These Gorgeous Rose-Colored Vintage Ball Jars Are Nearly 50% Off on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a canning pro or just love a vintage aesthetic in your pantry, you probably have a soft spot in your heart for Ball Mason jars. The tin-lidded glass jars have been staples in kitchens across the country for over 100 years and they’re still used on the regular today. So if you’re crazy about Mason jars, then you definitely need to check out this set of pink collector’s-edition Ball jars that are on sale on Amazon right now for just $13.

The Ball Collector’s Edition rose-colored canning jars are based on Mason jars that were manufactured between 1923 and 1933. They feature a beautiful dusty pink tint that allows you to see all your canned goods or pantry items through rose-colored glass.

A four-pack of quart jars is currently just $13, which is nearly 50 percent off its original price.

“Beautiful jars!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love using Ball Mason Jars for everything from the kitchen to party decor they’re the best. Keep in mind these are not a bright pink if that’s what you’re looking for they lean more towards a mauve pink but they are still a very pretty color.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “The color is gorgeous. I’m still debating what to fill them with, so currently using [them] as decorative pieces.” And several reviewers wrote that they’ll be using these pink jars for wedding decor — how beautiful would that be?

Add these pretty pink Mason jars to your Ball jar collection and you may be inspired to collect even more colors. You can’t beat the $13 price tag, so scoop them up now before the deal is over!

