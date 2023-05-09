If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no such thing as having too many kitchen towels. And if your stash is lacking, then now is definitely the time to take advantage of this huge sale on classic cotton dishtowels from Zeppoli. Right now, you can pick up 15 of Zeppoli’s bestselling towels for just under $14, and reviewers say this small investment will pay for itself almost immediately.

Zeppoli’s kitchen towels are made with 100 percent natural cotton that won’t scratch your plates or silverware. They’re ultra-absorbent, lightweight, and dry quickly after use. And their 14-inch by 25-inch size makes them ideal for drying dishes, wiping down countertops, keeping hands clean, and pretty much any other task you can think of.

Then, when it’s time to wash, just throw the towels into the washing machine and dryer and you’re good to go. In fact, according to those who have used them, these towels get more absorbent after each wash.

With over 25,800 five-star reviews, these kitchen towels are definitely a win. “These quickly become the go-to for drying dishes,” one reviewer wrote. “They are absorbent and don’t leave lint. They’re great for drying the counters and all of our stainless steel items (most of the kitchen) to keep them spot-free. After three years of constant use, they’re showing a little wear but still [have] plenty of life left. So happy, thank you for making a terrific quality towel!”

Another five-star reviewer added, “At such a low price I thought after a use or two the fibers might break down but find me pleasantly surprised to find that these inexpensive towels hold up to heavy use. Five kids create a lot of mess and these towels are ready to tackle any job and look nice while doing it!”

At nearly 50 percent off, you can’t beat the price of this value pack of Zeppoli towels, so bulk up to ensure you always have a fresh kitchen towel at the ready to handle any mess life throws your way.

