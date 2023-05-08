If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle is such a style icon, we can’t help but want to know exactly what she’s wearing and where she got it from every time she’s out. Thanks to her, we now own a pair of Mother jeans and have a version of her favorite Madewell tote in our closet. If you’re anything like us, you’ll want to get your wallet ready! Rothy’s, the brand behind Markle’s favorite flats is having their Friends & Family Event right now and you can take 25% off their best-selling styles. It’s a sale you really don’t want to miss.

If you’re looking to shop Markle’s go-to pair, be sure to snag The Point in black. It’s a pair of shoes she’s been photographed wearing on multiple occasions, and it’s not hard to see why. The shoes were designed to be not only chic, but easy to walk in and oh-so comfortable. Plus, there are so many colors to fun patterns to choose from. You’re sure to find a pair that fits your particular needs or sense of style.

Rothy’s rarely ever has big sales like this, so we highly recommend taking advantage of it while you still can. In fact, you’ll want to get your shopping done ASAP as the sale ends tomorrow, May 9. It’s one of your only chances to shop a pair of the brand’s flats for less than $100!

Rothy’s The Point

IMAGE: Rothy’s Rothy’s

If you want to sport Markle’s favorite pair of flats, be sure to snag The Point. This highly versatile style is described as the “one shoe that elevates any outfit — anytime.” It’s lightweight, machine washable and features a super chic pointed toe. There are multiple colors to choose from, including a statement-making bright red, a pretty sunset floral, and a classic solid black.

Rothy’s The Point $112 Buy now

Rothy’s The Flat

IMAGE: Rothy’s Rothy’s

If you’re looking for something a little more casual and good for everyday wear, be sure to check out Rothy’s The Flat. Like the pair above, these were designed to be soft, flexible, and super comfortable. But unlike the shoes above, The Flat features a rounded toe, making it a pretty universal style that can work for anyone. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this bright dragonfruit pink that’s totally on trend right now.

Rothy’s The Flat $97 Buy now

Rothy’s The Lightweight Tote

IMAGE: Rothy’s Rothy’s

While Rothy’s is known for their comfy celeb-approved footwear, they also a large tote that’s also ultra-chic and on sale now. The Lightweight Tote was designed to be an “everyday, everywhere” bag. Whether you’re running errands on the weekend or need a spacious bag to fit all your work essentials, this bag can hold everything you need and more. There are several colors and patterns to choose from including black portobello (above), poppy gingham, and sapphire. Related story Sharon Stone Tackles Hair Loss With This Leave-In Treatment That Thickens, Softens, & Tames Frizz After One Use

Rothy’s The Lightweight Tote $134 Buy now

Again, the Rothy’s Friends & Family Event is happening right now, where you can save 25% on the above styles in a variety of colors and patterns. If you like what you see, don’t hesitate to shop as the sale ends very soon. We’re talking tomorrow! So be sure to check out the sale today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: