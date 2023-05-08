Sharon Stone Tackles Hair Loss With This Leave-In Treatment That Thickens, Softens, & Tames Frizz After One Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sharon Stone swears by a super simple beauty routine. In fact, she only counts on three products to keep her hair nourished. According to an interview with Byrdie, Stone revealed that she swears by Augustinus Bader’s shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment. While her routine itself is super simple, the products are anything but. Augustinus Bader products have not only won awards, but the favor of a slew of celebrities as well, due to its next-level technology. So, it’s no surprise that the Basic Instinct star is a huge fan of it too. After all, she swears the brand’s leave-in conditioner has really made a difference in her hair.

After experiencing a near-fatal stroke back in 2001, the actress has experienced hair loss ever since. But thanks to Augustinus Bader’s The Leave-In Hair Treatment, Stone says her hair is finally growing back in every spot. And based on what the treatment is said to deliver, we can totally believe it.

If you’re looking to have healthier hair, this leave-in conditioner is truly a must-have. It strengthens, softens, and tames frizz after use. The powerful formula also fights breakage, while promoting natural hair growth and retaining moisture. That means, your hair will have a natural bounce and shine once again. Plus, this conditioning treatment also fights damage caused by heat, coloring, and chemicals. Did we mention that it has ingredients that offer sun protection too? Because it does!

“It’s what I’ve spent years hoping for in a conditioner. It leaves my hair feeling light full and clean, and tames frizz without the weight. It feels fresh the next day too,” said a reviewer. “I get asked what I am doing differently with my hair since using- and the answer is nothing but adding this to

my routine.”

Another added, “[My] hair has never looked better after one treatment.”

Augustinus Bader’s products are worth the hype, especially this Leave-In Conditioner. Like Stone, shoppers are also grateful for its rejuvenating properties. It’s powered by the brand’s patented technology — backed by over 30 years of research — that repairs hair from root to tip. Related story ILIA’s Retinol-like Eye Cream With a 3,000-Person Waitlist Gives You Wrinkle-Free, Youthful-Looking Eyes – & It’s Back in Stock

So, check out this ultra-nourishing treatment that transforms your hair in only a few uses. For the best results, try Stone’s other favorites from the brand below as well.

Augustinus Bader’s Shampoo does more than just cleanse. It hydrates and boosts hair thickness, while also adding more moisture for a silky soft finish.

Augustinus Bader’s conditioner helps to improve the effectiveness of the leave-in treatment. It renews strands to prevent any future damage or breakage. Along with this, it adds volume and body to make your hair look its very best.

