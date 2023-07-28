How to Find Support During the Home Buying and Selling Process

Buying or selling a house is a big deal. Doing both at the same time can feel like a whirlwind, but fortunately, there’s plenty of help for both buyers and sellers. Below, find six types of support that simplify the process of buying and selling a home.

Mortgage lenders

In a sellers’ market like the one we’re in, you’ll want to act fast when you find your dream home. This means having a lender lined up by being pre-approved for a mortgage.

Mortgage lenders are financial institutions that offer home loans (aka mortgages), and they determine the loan terms (interest rate, repayment terms, origination fees, etc.). They can be a traditional bank, a credit union, a mortgage broker, or an online lender.

Real estate agents

Real estate agents aren’t required to buy or sell a home, but they can make the process infinitely easier. A good one is deeply familiar with their market and can guide you to your closing date with ease.

There are two types of real estate agents: a listing agent and a buyer's agent. The listing agent helps sellers set a competitive price, creates a listing and advertises it, shows the house to potential buyers, and negotiates offers. The buyer's agent schedules viewings for potential buyers and makes (and negotiates) offers.

Staging companies

Stagers clean and style homes to make them more appealing to potential buyers. This can be as simple as cleaning, de-cluttering, and removing personal effects or as involved as filling the space with rented furniture and decor.

According to HomeAdvisor, staging typically costs between $778 and $2,837, with a national average of $1,775. But it’s an expense that can pay off: Staged homes typically sell for 20 percent more than those that aren’t staged and spend 30-55 percent less time on the market.

While stagers are often known for their aesthetic, it’s vital to find one you trust. Your listing agent will likely have worked with stagers before and can recommend a few, but if not, be sure to look beyond portfolios. Read testimonials, ask for references, confirm the stager knows the market and is insured, and never hire one without a contract.

Estate sales, junk removers, and cleaners

If you’re downsizing, estate sale companies, junk removers, and cleaners can be lifesavers. Estate sale companies can create pop-up stores inside homes, and while they typically won’t charge anything upfront, they do take a cut of all proceeds. This could be a set percentage (35 percent of gross sales) or a sliding scale percentage (40 percent of $5,000 but 30 percent of $10,000).

After the sale, cleaners/junk removers — these can be hired separately, but cleaners will often have their own junk removal team — can quickly clear out items that remain. Ask your real estate agent or staging company for referrals. But regardless of who you hire, be sure to check references and set up a contract.

Home inspectors

Home inspections ensure a house is safe, up to code, and free of unwelcome surprises. In the U.S., each state regulates inspectors, and most require a certification or license.

Your real estate agent will likely have names, but however you find an inspector, make sure they’re insured and their certification is up to date. If they are a member of a professional home inspection association, such as the American Society of Home Inspectors or the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, even better. These typically require inspectors to follow a code of ethics and meet standard practices that go beyond a state’s requirements.

Real estate attorneys

Although real estate agents can help you navigate most of the home buying and selling process, you may also want to hire a real estate lawyer. They can not only review, amend, and draw up contracts, but also resolve legal issues and represent you at closing.

Some states require buyers and sellers to hire real estate lawyers. But if your state does not, you may want to hire one anyway to ensure every detail is in order. Either way, the buyer and seller’s attorneys should not be the same — that way they can best serve your interests.

Ask your real estate agent, friends, and family for recommendations, check your state’s bar association’s directory, and read reviews on sites like Lawyers.com, Avvo, or NOLO.

This article was created by SheKnows for Rocket Mortgage.