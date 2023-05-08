Amazon Just Restocked These Vintage-Inspired Tupperware Pitchers & They’re on Sale for Almost 60% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ah, the good old days, when we were young and free … catching fireflies in glass jars, riding bikes with no hands, and gulping icy cold Kool-Aid that Mom poured from that classic Tupperware pitcher. If you want a bit of that nostalgia back, we’ve got great news: Amazon has a set of two vintage-inspired Tupperware pitchers on sale for almost 60% off. Just one look at the yellow and aquamarine colors, and you’ll be transported back to yesteryear.

This retro Tupperware Pitcher Set features the familiar push-button lid that seals snugly and opens easily for pouring. A large, ergonomic handle makes pouring a breeze, even when full, while a perfectly angled spout eliminates messes and drips. For iced beverages or fruit infusions (or that Kool-Aid), the clever lid design holds back chunks while pouring, so there’s no risk of surprise splashes. With a sturdy, stable design made from durable, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe material, these may be the only pitchers you’ll ever need. We bet some of you even have original Tupperware pitchers that are still serving your family today!

Tupperware Heritage Pitcher Set in Vintage Colors

Courtesy of Tupperware.

<strong>Tupperware Heritage Pitcher Set in Vintage Colors</strong> $24.99 Buy now

Tupperware is one of those classic brands that manages to be both modern and retro at the same time. It’s immediately recognizable and everyone has the brand’s food containers in their kitchen. Even, the marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a.k.a. Midge is a fan, and this vintage collection is inspired by the mid-century housewife-turned-comedienne.

Tupperware also recently launched its iconic Heritage Bowls in a vintage pastel colorway with the classic sunburst lid design. Wouldn’t this set of food storage containers be perfect alongside the Heritage pitchers, perhaps filled with a Jell-O casserole of some sort?

Plus, there’s even more retro style to look forward to. When Amazon shopper Colby posted, “Are the tumblers and luncheon plates that match this set available?”, Tupperware Brands responded with an exciting tidbit:

“Hi Colby, The collection will continue to expand over time. Please continue to watch items posted on Amazon.”

Yes, please! Between the brand’s classic good looks and reliable functionality, we’d love to fill our cupboards with the entire Heritage collection. How about you?