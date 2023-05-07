Shoppers Say This $8 Window Tool With Over 17,000 Reviews Is a ‘Game Changer for Cleaning Blinds’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to cleaning your home, some tasks are easier than others. Vacuuming the carpet? Easy. Wiping down the counters? Simple as ever. But if you have window blinds, then you know the frustration that comes with getting rid of the dust that collects on those panels. Luckily, one cleaning tool is here to make a difference — and it’s just $8 on Amazon.

The HIWARE Window Blind Cleaner is about to make your cleaning routine so much easier. This blinds duster is made of high quality sturdy polyethylene, which means it’s incredibly durable. It’s ideal for cleaning your window blinds, air conditioner unit panels, and more. Plus, the HIWARE Window Blind Cleaner will work well with your go-to cleaner.

Image: HIWARE via Amazon

HIWARE Window Blind Cleaner $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Shoppers have been raving about this home gadget, and for good reason. Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about the HIWARE Window Blind Cleaner: “Really wasn’t sure if this was going to work, I’ve used something similar many years ago,” one shopper, who said this contraption was a “game changer for cleaning blinds,” wrote in their five-star review. “It works remarkably well! Cleans top and bottom of the blinds, is easy to use with some cleaner. Definitely a game changer, I’ve already cleaned three sets of blinds since I got these today.”

Another shopper said, “This is a handy tool for cleaning your blinds! You’ll love the results!!” And a third shopper said, “This little contraption makes cleaning the blinds so much easier and effective. I like that it comes with a few easy to swap cloths so if one gets too dirty I pop on a new one.” Well, we’re convinced. If you’ve been looking for an easy, effective way to clean your blinds, then make HIWARE Window Blind Cleaner the device you add to your cart ASAP.

