Cut Your Laundry Folding Time in Half Thanks to This $17 ‘Space-Saving’ Gadget With Over 24,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s a chore you regularly do around the house, there are probably a number of creative ways you’ve tried to save time doing it. We can use all the extra help we can get when it comes to household duties. Luckily for those of you who feel you spend too much time doing laundry, there’s one miracle product that promises to make your folding routine a thing of the past — and this handy tool is just $17 on Amazon.

The BoxLegend Folding Board is sure to become your new favorite home essential. This folding board is perfect for folding thin, medium and thick clothing such as dresses, pants, trousers, shorts, pajamas, short-sleeved and long-sleeved T-shirts, towels, uniforms, duvet covers, sheets, and so much more. Just lay your article of clothing in the middle panel, and use the sides to fold it to your liking. You can also use the bottom half of the center panels to give your clothing an extra fold. The BoxLegend Folding Board will help you save so much time and space.

Image: Boxlegend via Amazon

BoxLegend Folding Board $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, making an investment of $17 in this contraption is quite a lot. So why are shoppers raving about the BoxLegend Folding Board? Well, just read what they have to say for yourself: “This thing is amazing! I’d seen retail workers using them, and had often wondered about how efficient they really are. OMG. Too simple. And Fast,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This product is AWESOME! Saved me so much space in my closet cubicles,” another shopper wrote. And a third said, “Love this product. I folded all of my t-shirts and jeans and did it quickly. With my t-shirts now folded professionally, I’ve saved so much space in my dresser drawers.” Well, there you have it! This gadget is about to upgrade your laundry game 10 fold (see what we did there?). So don’t hesitate and order you BoxLegend Folding Board today!

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: