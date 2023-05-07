Shoppers Claim This Fast-Acting $8 Hair Oil is The ‘Best Thing’ for Healing a ‘Chronic Itchy Scalp’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain hair struggles shampoo and conditioner simply can’t help or repair. Yes, you probably know what we’re talking about: itchy scalps. There’s always something deeper at the root of this problem. As such, we searched high and low to see what hair serums shoppers are raving about when it comes to quelling that irritating itch — and we found the perfect product that’s currently just $8 on Amazon.

Pacifica Rosemary Mint Scalp Serum is ideal for reviving and purifying your hair. This serum not only hydrates your scalp, it also soothes at the same time. Say goodbye to dryness and hello to luscious locks. All you need to do is apply 2-4 drops of Pacifica Rosemary Mint Scalp Serum to your scalp and massage it into the impacted area. Shampoo after using the serum or use it as an overnight treatment. Start by using it just once per week.

While it’s hard to believe this little miracle product can do all this for just $8, shoppers agree Pacifica Rosemary Mint Scalp Serum is the one to beat: “I have struggled with a itchy, burning flaky scalp since I was a young girl, no amount of washing or product has helped it to go away. I bought this as a last resort in hopes for some relief. Let me tell you it started working within minutes,” one shopper, who called this serum the “best thing for chronic itchy scalp,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I have had little to no flakes for a week with little to no itching. This right here is an amazing product and I will continue to buy it.” Another shopper wrote, “After dying my hair, my scalp was acting up and feeling very irritated and dry. I used this to help soothe it and it completely worked.” And a third said, “I had really itchy, dry scalp for months. I decided to try this twice per day on my itchy spots, everything cleared up.” Well, there you have it! If you’ve been searching for an affordable product to help you kick that itchy scalp feeling, then Pacifica Rosemary Mint Scalp Serum is the one for you.

