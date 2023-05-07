Shoppers Say This Gabrielle Union-Approved Brand’s $20 Firming Collagen Serum Is ‘a Must-Have if You’re Over 50’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: as we mature, taking care of our skin becomes an even greater priority than before. That means potentially adding a product or two to our beauty regimen and skincare routine. Among the essentials out there, though, there’s one that’s not only from a brand loved by stars like Gabrielle Union, it’s affordable and effective — and it’s currently $20 on Amazon.

Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum will elevate your skincare routine to a whole new level. This serum hydrates the skin for a smooth finish, while also visibly lifting and firming for a more taut, contoured look in just four weeks. Yes, you read that right. You’ll see results as you use this lightweight serum. By the time you’ve reached that four-week mark, your skin will look better than ever thanks to the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum.

Image: Neutrogena via Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, we know $20 is a major investment for a serum, even if it’s from an affordable brand. But if you’re still not sold on the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experiences with the product: “This firming cream did me Justice, it’s nothing short of a miracle,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, calling this serum “a must-have if you’re over 50.”

Another shopper said, “This product is as good or better than more expensive skin care products.” And a third shopper wrote, “This makes my face feel like it did when I was a teenager. It doesn’t feel heavy and it doesn’t make my face break out. It’s moisturizing and makes my skin feel tight. Love it.” Well, you can count us convinced. If you’re ready to introduce something new to your skincare routine, add the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum to your cart ASAP!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Shoppers With Melasma Swear By This Elizabeth Olsen-Approved Brand’s $18 ‘Magic’ Serum for Brightening Their Skin