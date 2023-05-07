Scarlett Johansson’s Hydrated Glow is Thanks to This $10 Serum That Makes Skin More ‘Plump & Supple’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If we could have an A-list team of hair and beauty experts at our beck and call, we’d feel like absolute superstars. Then again, that can also be a bit overwhelming. After all, we don’t have hours to spend in the makeup chair — who does? Luckily, we’ve found the happy medium to achieve the gorgeous glow stars like Scarlett Johansson sport on the red carpet, and it all has to do with one affordable product that can be yours for just $10.

The Inkey List’s Hyalurnonic Acid Serum is guaranteed to kick your beauty routine up a notch. This $10 serum easily absorbs into skin and immediately goes to work giving your skin the hydration it needs. While The Inkey List’s Hyalurnonic Acid Serum hydrates, it also smooths skin, giving you a plumper, softer appearance. According to Harper’s Bazaar, this serum is a favorite of Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson, and she’s not the only person who’s loving the benefits of using The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Image: The INKEY List

So many shoppers have been raving about this beauty essential. Just read what a few had to say about their positive experiences with The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum: “The texture of my skin has changed completely since using this, much more plump and supple,” one person wrote in their five-star review.

“Very hydrating, helped dryness,” another shopper said in their glowing review. “I love the texture and it’s an all around amazing product and didn’t cause any irritation or breakouts.” And a third shopper wrote, “Great quality for great value! I’ve used it morning and night the past eight months and will continue to do so for the [foreseeable] future!” We’re sold based on these reviews alone! If you want to brighten your complexion and smooth your skin, then The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum is the product you need in your life.

