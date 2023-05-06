Shoppers With Melasma Swear By This Elizabeth Olsen-Approved Brand’s $18 ‘Magic’ Serum for Brightening Their Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A good, quality serum is hard to come by. There are so many options out there, it’s hard to know where to begin. But if you’ve been searching for a serum that works to illuminate your face and even out your skin tone, then you’re in luck. One of actress Elizabeth Olsen’s favorite brands features a serum that brightens skin, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $18.

MISSHA’s Vita C Serum is a total game-changer when it comes to your skincare routine. This formula brightens your complexion and improves dark spots while leaving the skin feeling more firm and elastic than ever. Not only will your skin look good, it’ll feel good too. MISSHA’s Vita C Serum is perfect for day or night use. All you need is just a few drops applied to areas of your skin where you want to even out the tone, and voila! Your skin will look and feel as good as new.

We know that $18 is a pretty big investment for a serum. But just read what satisfied shoppers have to say about MISSHA’s Vita C Serum: “It leaves an incredible texture and a natural glow on my skin. In addition, my skin blemishes have gone magically. I’m not exaggerating, this is magic,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

Another shopper noted this serum is ideal for those who struggle with melasma. “I use vitamin C every day and night after washing my face,” they wrote, adding, “I have some skin discoloration on my face and neck, and when I consistently use this product, it is faded and less noticeable.” This serum is clearly an Amazon’s Choice selection for a reason. Elevate your skincare routine with MISSHA’s Vita C Serum today!

