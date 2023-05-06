Elizabeth Taylor’s Secret to Smooth Skin Was This $10 Moisturizer That Mature Shoppers Call a ‘Lifetime Staple’ for Softer Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You simply can’t go wrong with a classic, and that applies to skincare too. For all the tricks and tips out there, sometimes you just need a good, quality moisturizer to take your skincare routine to the next level. During her life, actress Elizabeth Taylor absolutely adored one drugstore brand moisturizer in particular, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is available for just $10.

Jergens Original Lotion is about to give your skin a whole new look and feel. This moisturizer provides long-lasting, moisture-rich hydration to your skin. It’s lightly scented and perfect for those days when your skin just feels a little dry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor loved Jergens products, and often used a similar lotion to achieve her soft, stunning skin.

Image: Jergens via Amazon

At just $10, Jergens Original Lotion might seem too good to be true. But just read what satisfied shoppers are saying about this luxurious and affordable moisturizer: “I’m 44 years old and have been using this exact scent for more than two decades,” one shopper, who called this moisturizer a “lifetime staple,” wrote in their five-star review. “I have the softest skin of anyone I’ve ever met. It smells so good. Not greasy after just a few minutes.”

Another shopper wrote, “You can’t mess with a classic, and Jergens Cherry Almond is a legit classic. It smells incredible, is so moisturizing, and doesn’t bother my sensitive skin. Undisputed Queen of Lotions.” And a third shopper said, “Moisturizes very well. Smells amazing and actually stays on your skin! Will use for life.” We don’t need any further convincing. Jergens Original Lotion is a skincare regimen classic, so add it to your routine today!

