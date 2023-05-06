Shoppers in Their 50s Adore This Jane Fonda-Approved Brand’s $10 Eye Cream That Visibly Reduced Wrinkles After ‘One Application’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our eyes say so much about who we are. So it makes total sense that we want to take care of them — especially the delicate skin around our eyes. As we mature, giving our skin the love, care, and attention it needs becomes an even greater priority than before. And thanks to stars like Jane Fonda, we’ve found one particular cream that’s ideal for reducing wrinkles, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $10.

L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Eye Cream is about to give the skin around your eyes a whole new lease on life. This cream makes skin look and feel so much smoother. Not only will your skin look fresh and rejuvenated, it’ll also feel good. L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Eye Cream is packed with a calcium-rich formula, offering your skin the right amount of hydration that’ll last all day long.

Image: L’Oréal Paris via Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Eye Cream $9.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

But can the L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Eye Cream really do all this for just $10? We know it’s hard to believe, but just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experience with this Amazon’s Choice selection: “This lotion is amazing! Visible reduction in wrinkles after one application,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“The eye cream is excellent and works as I need it to on my fine lines around my eyes,” another shopper said. “I can see a visible difference around my eyes in under 2 weeks. Works for me, especially with the low price tag,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing. If you’ve been looking for an eye cream that takes your skincare routine to the next level, then L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Eye Cream is the one for you!

