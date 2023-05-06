Helen Mirren’s Radiant Red Carpet Look is Thanks to This $8 Concealer That Shoppers Call ‘The Disappearing Act’ for Hiding Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to your makeup routine, there’s really one element you can’t go without. Yes, we’re talking about concealer. A quality concealer can truly go a long way. But as we mature, finding the right shade and formula can seem like such a tall task. Thankfully, stars like Dame Helen Mirren can guide the way with their beauty tips, tricks, and secrets. The Oscar winner always looks so radiant on the red carpet, and it’s all thanks to one concealer that’s available for only $8 on Amazon.

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer is about to take your makeup routine to the next level. This concealer is perfect for bringing out your natural beauty and while also hydrating and brightening your skin’s complexion. Ideal for concealing those dark circles under your eyes, L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer will illuminate your skin with just a few dabs. According to Prevention, this concealer was worn by Mirren at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress was positively glowing at the event. If this concealer works for her, there’s no reason to think it shouldn’t work for you!

But can the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer really be that effective? After all, it is just $8. Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this makeup essential: “I love how L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer with Hydrating Serum and Glycerin, works,” one shopper, who called the concealer “the disappearing act,” wrote in their five-star review. “It goes on smooth and stays that way all day. It does what it says, it doesn’t sink into creases making lines more noticeable. It not only conceals any dark circles or discoloration, it adds a flattering glow to the area. This makes the eyes look relaxed and rejuvenated.”

Another shopper said, “This is the best concealer I have ever used. Moisturizes and covers dark spots easily. A little goes a long way, and the flat sides of the applicator are very effective.” While a third shopper wrote, “This is great concealer! I have used a lot of concealers in the past, but this one is definitely my favorite!” And there you have it! If you’ve been searching for a concealer that goes above and beyond for your skin, L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Concealer is the one for you.

