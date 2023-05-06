Mature Shoppers Say This Jennifer Coolidge-Approved Brand’s $14 Foundation Makes Them Look ‘Younger & Glowing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it: finding the right foundation isn’t the easiest task. You have to track down your precise shade, the perfect liquid formula, and the brand that works best for you. And, as we get more mature, the search doesn’t get any easier. Thankfully, one brand that’s a favorite of Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge goes above and beyond to not only provide the perfect palate for your makeup, but also nourish your skin. There’s a reason this beauty essential is an Amazon Best Seller — and it can be yours for just $14.

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is about to become your new go-to foundation. Available in a variety of shades, finding your perfect match will feel easier than ever. This foundation will help you achieve a flawless glow. It’s not just makeup; the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is also skincare. Simply brush on a healthy amount of this foundation to your face and you’ll see a true difference in your complexion. This foundation will leave your skin looking so dewy — it’ll be the only filter you’ll ever need!

Image: e.l.f. via Amazon

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter $14 on Amazon.com Buy now

Listen, makeup is an investment. So is the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter really worth the $14? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this best selling foundation: “I love this product and every time I wear it people say that I look younger and glowing. It’s natural and enhances your make-up. I recommend it,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This product is AMAZING! Leaves a tint/ glow on your skin while still allowing you to add more product without feeling ‘cakey.’ Perfect product to achieve a glass skin look,” another shopper said. “Does the job it’s supposed to do! Gives a Dewey shine as expected! Elf does it again,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing! For a dewy fresh face, the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is an absolute must-have for your beauty regimen. Order your bottle today!

