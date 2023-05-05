Aldi Is Now Selling the Cutest Disney Sneakers for Under $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some people mark the passage of time by the calendar. Actually, most people. But not Aldi fans! We track the comings and goings of the seasons a different way: based on the new Aldi Finds that roll in as the weather changes. Warm weather is finally here, and that means bye-bye to warm winter boots, hello sandals and sneakers. We’re going to be outside a lot this summer, which means cute and comfortable walking shoes are a must — and wouldn’t you know that Aldi just dropped a ton of cute new shoes for the season? But the best find of all, in our opinion, are these cute Disney tennis shoes for women that can be worn anytime you want to add a dash of magic to your outfit, and the price is unbeatable.

These Disney Mickey Mouse Ladies Character Court Sneakers at Aldi aren’t just adorable, featuring a Mickey Mouse design on the side of each shoe, but they’re also affordable. Instagram account TheAmazingAldi reports that they were available for just $14.99, which isn’t just a great deal for Disney brand merch, but a great deal for shoes in general. They come in sizes 7-10, and in three colorways: Rose Gold, Black and White, and Pearl Iridescent.

What if you don’t live near an Aldi, or if the store near you doesn’t have these Disney Mickey Mouse tennis shoes in stock? Well, we can’t beat the Aldi price, but we did find a couple of super-cute alternatives online.

If you’re more of a Vans kinda gal, these black slip on sneakers from Disney could be right up your alley. They feature a simple but immediately recognizable Mickey and Minnie silhouette print, and come in sizes 6-11.

Then, there’s this sporty gender-neutral option, Native Shoes’ Jefferson Lightweight Sneakers. They look like tennis shoes at first glance but are actually more like Crocs, and feature a slightly more bold Mickey Mouse print than Aldi’s sneakers.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect pair of women’s sneakers for Disney trips this summer, or just some Mickey Mouse shoes for adults to make every step you take a little more magical, these options can make it happen.

