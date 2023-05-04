Shoppers Finally Found The Cure For Dry Lips With This $11 Scrub That Makes Their Lips “Softer Than Ever”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe you thought dry lips wouldn’t be an issue after this winter. But dry skin on your lips can last all year round — even into the warmer months. If you’re still noticing flaking, then don’t fret. There are countless reasons for chapped lips besides frigid temperatures. Dehydration, sun exposure, and dry air are just a few reasons that you may still be experiencing this problem. That’s why it’s essential to take care of your pout on a daily basis. Luckily, it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. We’ve found a $11 treatment that says goodbye to dry lips. Bodyblendz’ Lip Scrub buffs away any cracking, peeling, or rough skin. According to shoppers, their “lips have never felt this smooth before”.

We totally see why shoppers rave about this lip conditioner. Its nourishing formula is filled with organic moisturizers like shea butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil. These ingredients are known to relieve dryness and reveal softer skin. Plus, it makes any lip color stay on longer and your lip balms retain more moisture. Even better, this exfoliating treatment is extra gentle on the skin. It’s infused with powdered sugar crystals that don’t irritate sensitive skin.

Bodyblendz Lip Scrub

“This scrub does the trick of getting rid of the dead skin on my lips, especially during winter and it leaves my lips feeling super smooth,” said a reviewer.

And they’re not wrong — other reviewers agree that Bodyblendz’s Lip Scrub gives you the most kissable pout. One reviewer even called it the “cure for dry lips”.

If you ask us, don't wait to try this lip scrub for just $11 today. It's only this price during Bodyblendz's sitewide sale for Mother's Day. After that, it's typically worth $15.99, but truthfully, that's still not a bad deal.

So, check out this lip moisturizer, along with the brand's other bestsellers, for 30% off now.

So, check out this lip moisturizer, along with the brand’s other bestsellers, for 30% off now.

