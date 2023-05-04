If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your spring dinner table is about to get a whole lot prettier. Alongside your bouquet of fresh flowers, ditzy print floral tablecloth, and lacey napkins, you can serve your spring menu on dinnerware that perfectly matches the season. The Butterfly Meadow pattern from Lenox is currently deeply discounted on Wayfair as part of the site’s Mother’s Day sale, and this is an instant-heirloom collection.

The Lenox Butterfly Meadow 18-piece dinnerware set is a service for six that comes with dinner plates, salad plates, and mugs all uniquely decorated with gorgeous pastel-colored butterflies and foliage. The porcelain dishware is designed to last for generations and is dishwasher-safe, chip- and scratch-resistant, and completely BPA-free. You can even throw these plates and mugs into the microwave and oven if needed.

This set would normally set you back over $450. But right now, you can pick up all 18 pieces for just $160. Great for a Mother’s Day gift or a personal dinnerware collection refresh, this pattern will make you feel like you’re dining in a secret garden somewhere in the English countryside.

Image: Lenox

“My first Lenox dinnerware set and I am so glad I bought it!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I cannot help admiring each detail of the beautiful and delicate patterns of flowers and butterflies in every plate and cup, and the colors give me such a cheerful and relaxed mood every time I use any of the pieces.”

Another reviewer added, “Beautiful, classic, elegant, and lightweight — so much nicer than the clunky dishes I had. 1000x nicer! I really love them.”

Frilly enough to pull out for special occasions yet durable enough to be used daily, the Lenox Butterfly Meadow dinnerware set will become your new favorite china to eat off of. Your family and friends will know that spring has officially sprung when the butterfly dishes are set on the table!

