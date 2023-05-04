If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the perfect punchline gift for a busy mom in your life before Mother’s Day creeps up on you? Then check out this hilarious scented candle on Amazon. It puts her utter exhaustion into words and may provide a bit of therapeutic release being able to set something ablaze at the end of the day.

The Mom’s Last Nerve candle from BUTITNOW on Amazon is a four-ounce lavender-scented candle that promises 20 hours of burn time. The label on the front reads, “Mom’s Last Nerve: Oh look…it’s on fire!” And yeah, it totally is.

Let the tired mom you know and love partake in a bit of aromatherapy this Mother’s Day before her last wit completely chars. Gift this candle alongside a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers, a nice dinner, and some peace and quiet, and you’ll have a successful Mother’s Day under your belt.

Image: BUTITNOW

Mom’s Last Nerve Lavender Scented Candle $10 Buy now

“I got one for my mother and my mother-in-law. They both got such a kick out of them,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the Mom’s Last Nerve candle, noting that it was the “hit of Mother’s Day.” Another person added, “My co-worker LOVED this gift. She took pictures of it and sent it to her three kids!! LOL.”

And when Father’s Day rolls around, you can come back to this BUTITNOW listing to grab the sandalwood-scented candle for dads that reads, “Dad, no matter what life throws at you, at least you don’t have an ugly child.”

Wrap up your Mother’s Day shopping with the perfect cherry on top and grab this Mom’s Last Nerve candle while it’s marked down to just $10. Something tells us that the mom in your life will definitely get a kick out of it.

Related story Shoppers Finally Found The Cure For Dry Lips With This $11 Scrub That Makes Their Lips "Softer Than Ever"

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: