This Under-$20 Bedding Has Over 105,000 Five-Star Reviews Because It’s ‘so Soft and Smooth’

If you’ve ever wondered what sleeping on a cloud might feel like, then you’re in luck. Amazon is selling a set of sheets that reviewers say are “so soft and smooth,” you won’t want to leave your bed — like, ever. And because these sheets are on sale right now for under $20, you can stock up so you’ll never have to sleep without them, even on laundry day.

The Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheet Set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases all made from an ultra-soft brushed microfiber. The sheets, which come in sizes ranging from Twin and Twin XL to California King, promise to keep you cool in the summer thanks to their lightweight, smooth texture, and warm in the winter due to the brushed surface, making them the perfect year-round sheet set.

And right now, the Utopia Bedding sheets are all marked down to under $20 with a Queen-sized set setting you back just $16. So grab a few colors to add to your sheet rotation while you can.

“If you’re looking for a comfortable and affordable bedding solution, look no further than Utopia Bedding,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “These sheets are some of the best I’ve ever used, and I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for an excellent value … The brushed microfiber material is incredibly soft to the touch, and it feels great against the skin. I’ve slept on many different types of sheets in my life, and I can honestly say that these are some of the most comfortable I’ve ever used.”

Another reviewer wrote, “These are my absolute favorite sheets ever! I was looking for something close to UGG’s bedding, and these exceeded my expectations. So much so that I have bought three sets (so far). I have a very deep bed, and these sheets fit snuggly, while not being too tight. They are so, so soft, and keep a ‘just-right’ temperature under my winter blankets. I can’t recommend them enough!”

“I washed them immediately and put them on the bed that same night,” someone else wrote. “These are so soft and smooth without making me too hot. I am absolutely going to order more of their colors.”

Grab a set of the Utopia Bedding sheets while they’re marked down and experience the cloudlike feel reviewers can’t get enough of.

