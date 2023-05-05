If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Not only is doing your nails at home often at a fraction of the cost of a salon visit, but it also gives you the opportunity to play around and regularly switch up your look. Whether you’re an at-home mani pro looking to step up your game or struggle to actually paint the polish on your nails, having the proper nail care tools is vital.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik knows this all too well. He has been creating stunning manicures for Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian for years. His secret to creating flawless, creative manis every time (you know, besides years of practice)? Keeping the right tools in his nail kit. He’s been a long-time fan of the affordable nail care brand Modelones and recently took his commitment to their products to the next level by becoming their brand ambassador. “I am very impressed with Modelones’ color selection, creativity, and the whole range of products they offer,” Bachik recently said, adding, “I love how often they update their product colors to stay on trend.” The aspect of the partnership we’re most excited about: All the how-to nail content Bachik will be posting on the Modelone Instagram and TikTok pages. Hey, we need all the tips and tricks we can get!

Interested in checking out the brand so you can give yourself a J.Lo-quality mani at home? From basics like beautiful polishes and cuticle cream to 10-piece poly gel kits and nail accessories like glitter, here are the tools you should consider having on hand.

Modelones 12-Color Beginner Nail Gel Polish Kit

Modelones

Take care of all of your gel mani needs with this ultimate kit. It includes 12 shades of natural complexion gel nail polishes, a 48-watt LED nail light, a matte top coat, base coats, and nail tools that make it easy to achieve salon-quality nails at home.

"It's everything and more I could've wanted," one happy customer explained. "I'm so obsessed and happy with this product. I'm a beginner nail tech, and it comes with all the essentials. You won't regret purchasing this."

Nail Gel Polish Kit $49.99 Buy now

Modelones Cuticle Repair Cream

Modelones

Everyone needs an affordable repair cream that helps heal cracked and damaged cuticles. This one is packed with jojoba oil, macadamia nut oil, and vitamin E, which all work together to moisturize skin. The formula also helps to stave off premature signs of aging — yes, your hands can display those too!

One five-star reviewer said, “These are great cuticle oil pens. The first time I bought them at my nail salon, they were much more expensive than the ones on Modelones. They still work the same.”

Cuticle Repair Cream $6.99 Buy now

Modelones Miranda 10-Piece Polygel Nail Kit

Modelones

The Miranda 10-piece polygel nail gel kit has the tools you need to try your hand at this long-lasting manicure option that has taken over TikTok. Not familiar with polygel manis? Poly is a new nail enhancement that is basically a hybrid product of acrylic and gel. It can be used to create extensions or as a hard, protective overlay on natural nails. This kit gives you everything you need to try the technique, including a top coat, base coat, poly nail extension gels, and nail trimming tools.

A shopper explained: “I love this range this is a must-buy, in my opinion. I had my nails done about three weeks ago, and they are still going strong!”

Miranda 10Pcs 2 Colors Poly Nail Gel Kit $37.99 Buy now

Modelones Believe In Fairies Nail Art Glitter Kit

Modelones

If sparkle is your thing, you don’t want to miss this $8 set from Modelones. It comes with eight dip glitters that are so easy to apply to your nails you’ll be done in minutes.

One reviewer raved about this kit and wrote: “These are gorgeous. I love all the sparkles and how they’re not too chunky.”

Nail Art Glitter Kit $8.00 Buy now

Modelones Rose Garden Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips

Modelones

These durable and waterproof nail art strips are perfect for any skill level. Plus, they’re easy to apply and give a seamless look. The set also includes a wood stick for taming cuticles and cleaning up nail polish around the edges of the fingernail. The kit also contains alcohol pads and a nail file so you can really perfect your look.

Unlike some other options on the market, these strips stay put for weeks. “Been wearing nail strips for three weeks with no chipping or flaking,” a satisfied customer reported. “First time using nail strips, and I am very impressed. They are easy to apply, and they look great. Did a bunch of yard work and expected to see at least some scratches, but [didn’t].”

Rose Garden Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips $9.99 Buy now

