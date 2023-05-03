These Best-Selling $7 Catnip Toys From Amazon Are Almost 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a cat owner, you know how much your furry friend loooves catnip. Watching your cat play with a new toy can be one of the most rewarding experiences as a pet owner, especially when that toy is filled with their favorite herb. Catnip toys not only provide endless entertainment for your cat, but they can also have numerous benefits, such as reducing anxiety and stress. So if you’re thinking about getting a new catnip toy for your feline friend, this popular catnip one is 42% as part of the Amazon Pet Day savings event.

This set of turtle-shaped cat toys contains three different natural plants to entice your cat. Organic catnip, silvervine, and the fruit of silvervine are mixed with a small amount of edible glutinous rice glue to make balls, which are then held in the toy. The balls then rotate 360 degrees when your cat licks or plays with them. While all three of the plants produce similar effects in cats — that happy, energetic, playful vibe — different cats respond more strongly to one versus the others.

Each catnip toy has non-marking, strong double-sided adhesive tape, so you can stick them on your walls or furniture where you cat can enjoy it. An included dust cap keeps out dust and odors and keeps the catnip balls fresh.

“My two cats absolutely love this catnip toy,” raved on Amazon reviewer of the GBSYU Catnip Balls, which have 4.4 stars from 1,200+ ratings . “I put it on the lower part of the closet door and they were all over it. I only needed to use one. They were in kitty heaven followed by the mad munchies. I do like that the cover is snug so they have down time and this is a treat.”

This is the last day of the Amazon Pet Day savings event, so don’t miss out on the savings! Your cat, dog, or other non-human friend probably deserves a treat for being your unconditional BFF.