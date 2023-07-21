Yes, You Can Save Money While Buying a Home – Here’s How

Buying a home is an exciting next step toward your future goals. But although you may want to go through the process full steam ahead, buying a home takes time, preparation, and of course, money. There are a number of ways you can save for a house, ranging from skipping the vacation and downsizing to picking up a side hustle, but there are also things you can do to save money as you buy your next home.

After all, moving is hard enough, and if there is any way to help ease some of the financial stress, you should take advantage of all the available offers and programs. For starters, you should decide which type of mortgage is right for you. These include FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans, with the latter being a popular option for home buyers because you can get one with as little as 3% down. Read more below for money-saving tips when you buy a home.

Buy with Rocket Homes

When you work with Rocket Homes to buy a home and use Rocket Mortgage to finance, you could get up to $10,000 cash toward closing from Rocket Mortgage. By partnering with both, you can simplify the home-buying process and could save thousands. This is an offer you can get only with Rocket.

Consider Lender Credits

During the last stages of your loan, your mortgage lender will pay for necessary services such as a home appraisal or pest inspections your state may require, according to Rocket Mortgage. The lender then charges these services to you in the form of closing costs. If your lender offers you credits, it means they’ll absorb your closing costs and take on the costs themselves. In exchange, you pay less upfront but agree to take on a higher interest rate than you would get if you were to pay the closing costs out of your own funds.

The major benefit of lender credits is that they allow you to close on your mortgage loan without paying thousands in closing costs. The average home buyer pays about 3 to 6% of their loan’s value in closing costs, which can quickly add up to thousands of dollars. However, it’s important to note that you pay for anything you take out in credits over the course of your loan when the lender increases your interest rate.

Join Rocket Rewards

Joining Rocket Rewards is an easy and simple way to save on your closing costs when financing your home purchase through Rocket Mortgage. Here’s the breakdown: At any point of the homebuying journey, you can start getting rewards by completing activities such as reading educational articles, watching informative videos available on the Rocket Mortgage learning center, or using a mortgage calculator. Related story Paulina Porizkova Gets Searingly Honest About Aging, Divorce & Life-Changing Money Lessons

Use a Gift Letter

You may have gotten money from a relative to help pay for a wedding or car, and it turns out, the same can be done for your down payment. According to Rocket Mortgage, when you apply for a mortgage, lenders need to know the money you use for your down payment is yours, and not an undisclosed loan. To do this, you’ll need to get a gift letter from the person who gives you money (this will need their signature and personal information). A gift letter is a statement that ensures the money that came into your account is a gift and not a loan. For more information on how and when to use gift letters, visit here.

This article was created by SheKnows for Rocket Mortgage.