Victoria Beckham Can’t Live Without This Ultra-Gentle Cleanser, Anti-Wrinkle Cream, & More In Her Daily Rotation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria Beckham takes her skincare routine seriously. As a former member of an iconic 90s girl group to now a fashion designer and mother of four, one can say Beckham keeps herself occupied. That’s why she sticks to a daily skincare routine to help her unwind. The Spice Girl member has struggled with her skin for years, per a Harper’s Bazaar interview. So, she makes sure to use only clean and healthy products, especially ones from the celebrity-loved brand Augustinus Bader.

Like so many other A-listers, Beckham swears by this luxe skincare brand. The Cleansing Balm, Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, and Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer are her daily go-to products. And we totally see why — they’re all the solution to achieving flawless skin. The ultra-gentle cleanser melts away stubborn makeup, oil, and dirt buildup, without stripping the skin. While doing so, it also hydrates and tones for a clear complexion. According to shoppers, the cleansing balm is the “best cleanser you’ll ever use” and a “miracle in a jar” for your skin.

The Cleansing Balm $77 Buy now

Another added, “The cleansing balm is the perfect cleanser. My skin feels so refined, I actually look forward to taking my makeup off.”

However, this cleanser isn’t the only Augustinus Bader product worth trying. Beckham also relies on a serum and a moisturizer that are total game-changers. Matter of fact, she even partnered up with the brand to develop these two must-haves. The Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum gives your problem skin a second chance. It tackles past skin damage, defends against environmental aggressors, minimizes pores and lines, and deeply hydrates.

Image: Augustinus Bader.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum $210 Buy now

Whereas the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is just as nourishing for your skin. If you’re looking for a glow-up, this anti-wrinkle formula will be a new favorite. This face primer leaves a radiant appearance that also feels so smooth and soft.

It’s no surprise that Beckham counts on these Augustinus Bader products to restore her skin. These skin-boosting formulas are backed by 30 years of research, so there’s no doubt they offer incredible results. Beckham even notices changes in her skin immediately after using these products. Although they do have a hefty price tag, their revitalizing benefits make it worth the extra bucks. Related story Shoppers Are Honestly Shocked By These 'Tiny Miracle Workers' That Remove 'Terrible' Dark Spots 'Incredibly Fast'

Image: Augustinus Bader.

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer $95 Buy now

So if you don’t mind splurging on skincare, try these Beckham-loved products from Augustinus Bader today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: