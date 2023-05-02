Amazon Shoppers Call This Interactive Laser the ‘Best Cat Toy Ever’ & It’s Deeply Discounted During Amazon’s Giant Pet Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You love playing with your cat, but you can’t play all day every day — life just gets in the way! So, to keep her entertained while you’re at work or out of the house, you can set your cat up with an interactive laser toy like the one from Friends Forever on Amazon. These toys will keep your cat on her toes because they’re programmed to shoot the laser beam in randomized patterns, so your cat won’t know where to pounce next.

The Friends Forever Interactive Laser Cat Toy, marked down to just $18 during Amazon’s Pet Day sale, is a bestselling laser toy that features three laser speeds and 360-degree rotation. It also works on a timer so your cat can play for 15-minute intervals and take rests in between.

Plus, the laser toy is battery-operated so it can be placed anywhere in your home and doesn’t need to be near an outlet.

Image: Friends Forever

“My cats love this toy!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love it because it keeps my cats busy while I’m doing something else. Great toy! I have already recommended this to others with cats!”

Another reviewer wrote that this is the “best toy ever” with someone else adding that this toy has really helped their rescue kittens become more social and active. “Kahlua has come out of hiding and is chasing the laser, trying to step on it with her paws or snag it. It’s hilarious!” they wrote. “This cat laser REALLY, REALLY works.”

So even when you’re not around to play with your furry friend, she can still have fun thanks to the Friends Forever Interactive Laser Toy. Grab it now while it’s marked down to just $18 and watch her pouce, stalk, and chase the uncatchable laser beam to her heart’s content.

