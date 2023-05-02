The Creamy Cat Treats That Shoppers Call the ‘Best in the Universe’ Are 56% Off During Amazon’s Huge Pet Savings Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been looking for a way to show your cat that she is the best cat in the entire world, then you need to get her these creamy treats that are racking up five-star reviews on Amazon. Available in tasty flavors like salmon, chicken, shrimp, and tuna, your cat will definitely come running when she hears you open a tube — and right now you can get a pack of 50 for just $20.

The Catit Creamy Lickable Cat Treats are basically gourmet snacks for your furry friend. What sets this cat treat apart from the others is the fact that it’s a liquid consistency, which means your cat is also getting hydrated while chowing down on a yummy snack. And cat parents know that it can be difficult to keep cats hydrated, so this is an easy way to up your cat’s water intake.

Plus, the fact that you need to hold the snack tube in order to feed it to your cat helps with bonding and could be a great way to get closer to and gain trust with more independent or nervous cats. Or, use Catit Creamy Lickable treats as meal toppers for picky eaters.

And these treats are also free from wheat, grain, corn, soy, and artificial colors and preservatives, making them an ideal option for cats with food allergies.

Cat parents say that Catit Lickable Treats are a total game changer, with one reviewer writing that they are the “best cat treats in the universe,” adding, “I use these to keep my cat occupied during daily IVs. I like them bc they’re not watery and … [they’re] a good portion size for what I need. He likes them so much he now starts purring when I get the bag and tubing out! It’s never a struggle with him as long as he has one of these in front of his face. They must be made with salmon and magic.”

Another said, “I wanted to give them treats that hydrate better, and they are hooked on the salmon flavor. They remind me when it’s time for treats and are excited to get them!!!!”

Grab a value pack of Catit Creamy Lickable treats while it’s marked down for Amazon Pet Day and watch your cat go wild for the delicious flavor.

