When the summer heat sets in and your dog starts panting, it’s time to bring in the big guns — a.k.a. the kiddie pool. But if your kid-sized pool just doesn’t cut for your large dog (or is a total pain to blow up), then check out this one from PETMAKER. Designed with dogs in mind, this pool is made with materials that won’t rip, is easily foldable, and even features a wide drain hole for easy breakdown.

The PETMAKER Portable Dog Pool comes in two sizes — medium and large — and is made from super-durable PVC that your dog’s nails won’t rip through. The entire pool actually folds down flat and can be put into a carrying case for easy transport and storage. And the interior is easy to clean, too. Just wipe the sides and floor down with a damp cloth and mild soap, and it’s ready to go for the next use.

And during Amazon’s Pet Day sale, you can save over 20 percent off the original price.

“Definitely worth the money if your dog is a water-loving dog,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “My dog loves to soak himself to cool down and this pool is perfect. It’s so hot in our part of the country (Sugar Land, Texas), and this dog loves to run and play but needs to cool down often. He is about as happy as he can be knowing that he can run full speed to fetch a ball or any toy and then be able to come and jump into the pool to cool down.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “We LOVE that you don’t have to inflate this pool! It is easy to transport and our Yorkie has a blast cooling off while playing with her goldfish! Sturdy materials make it easy for her to either jump the sides or press down with her paws to enter!!”

Pick up the PETMAKER Portable Dog Pool while it’s on sale and get ready for summer. Your dog may just turn into a waterbug.

