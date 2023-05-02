If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pet parents know that when they give their dog a bath, things can definitely get a bit messy. From splashes of mud to puddles of soapy water, your entire bathroom usually needs a bath after the actual bath takes place. But Bissell came up with a two-in-one product to help keep wetness contained. It’s called the DryDog and it’s about to make bathtime a lot less of a hassle.

The Bissell DryDog Mat is both a bathmat and a dog towel. The absorbent microfiber chenille fabric traps water away upon contact while the non-slip backing helps the mat stay in place when on the floor. And when it’s time to dry your dog off after bathtime, just slip your hands into the convenient pockets on the backside of the mat to use it as an ultra-absorbent towel. Then, just toss the DryDog into the wash when it’s time to clean up.

And right now you can snag the DryDog, which is normally priced at $40, for a whopping 60% off during Amazon’s Pet Day event.

“The Bissell Drydog Mat does a wonderful job soaking up the moister on our dog whether it is from being out in the rain or from her bath,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “She likes having her body rubbed down with the soft material. The handy pockets make it easy to control the toweling.”

And it can even be used outside of the bathroom, too. Another pet parent added, “I love this and think every pet owner should have one. It’s wonderful to take into [the] car for dogs to lay on. Helps keep seats clean.” Especially after a muddy walk or getting caught in the rain!

Give the Bissell DryDog Mat a try while it’s marked down to just $16 during Amazon’s Pet Day. You and your dog will definitely love it.

