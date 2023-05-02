Shoppers Say This Calming Pet Toy Eases Separation Anxiety & It’s on Sale for Amazon’s Pet Savings Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sweet puppy cuddles are the best. Sometimes we wish we could curl up with our pets all day (and they do too!). But when we have to go to work, your furry friends often get lonely — and who can resist those adorable puppy dog eyes? If your dog is struggling with separation anxiety when you’re gone, a calming pet toy might help! Right now, there’s a highly rated option on sale for Amazon’s Pet Savings Event.

The HuggiePup by Pets Know Bet is the cutest stuffed animal for your dog. They can cuddle with the little dog toy on its own, or you can stuff it with some comfort items. It comes with a heartbeat pack, which you can set to stay on for 4 hours of 8 hours, making them feel like they are snuggling with a real-life friend. It also comes with a non-toxic heat pad, which you can heat in the microwave and put in the HuggiePup for warm snuggles. How sweet is that?

Not only is this toy just adorable, but also it seems to really help with separation anxiety. According to the American Kennel Club, separation anxiety is when your dog has extreme stress when their human leaves them alone, which can happen in puppies and adult dogs.

But the HuggiePup toy has helped these pet owners. “Purchased this for our 8 week old puppy to help with the transition from breeder to our home,” one reviewer wrote. “Our puppy took to it immediately especially in his crate on our flight home. Puppy is six months old now and it’s still in his crate.”

Another reviewer, with an 11-year-old dog, said, “Besides reducing my dog’s anxiety, it has also helped my own! I started getting nervous to leave him alone and also dreaded coming home to yet another accident on my expensive rug. I’m glad he has a little calming buddy to keep him company now!”

Some people even used it with kittens. One person with a 4-week-old kitten said, “It fits right in his bed and he likes sleeping on top of it where it’s warm and the heart beats.”

Related story This Bestselling & ‘Miracle’ Pet Hair Removal Roller With Over 117,000 Positive Reviews Is Just $25 Today

This toy is 20% off right now on Amazon, so if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s the time to order!

HuggiePup by Pets Know Best

Amazon

Amazon

Pets of any age will enjoy cuddled with this HuggiePup toy. It even comes in three unique stuffed animal options!

HuggiePup by Pets Know Best $23.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: