Eva Mendes Shares Her Affordable Beauty Must-Haves — Including a $10 Exfoliating Washcloth She’s ‘Obsessed’ With

In 2023, we love that celebrities aren’t gatekeeping their favorite beauty products any longer. Thanks to Instagram and TikTok, discovering affordable (and relatable) picks that make our favorite stars red-carpet-ready is easier than ever. Recently Eva Mendes dished on her beauty favorites in an article with PEOPLE. And the selections might surprise you, in a good way.

In the story, Mendes mentioned some of her favorite beauty products across the skin and hair care categories. And believe it or not, the A-list actress likes affordable options like us. The list includes a hydrating lip balm for when you don’t want to apply lipstick, a facial tool that sculpts the face, and a pack of washcloths that Mendes doesn’t travel without.

Ahead, learn more about her favorite beauty products and what makes them special.

Exfoliating Washcloths

Songwol Towel Store

When Mendes needs to exfoliate, she turns to this pack of $20 washcloths. They remove dead skin cells on your face and body. They also take away leftover dirt and oils, too! The actress says she never travels without them, and we now know why. Tons of shoppers report that the cloths remove all of the buildup around the rough areas on their skin (like elbows and knees). For $10, you get 20 washcloths, which is a steal.

“Totally worth it 11/10 recommend,” one Amazon shopper said. “So I didn’t like it at first until I did some research and found out I was using them wrong I don’t really know how to explain it — basically, you don’t wash your skin first, do your hair and like your face or whatever else first so your pores can open from the steam from the hot water and then you scrub it with just water you don’t use soap or anything and so much dead skin will come off it’s honestly a little disgusting, but you end up feeling so smooth also this is a huge pack, and it’s totally worth it.”

Songwol Towel Store Exfoliating Towels $9.99 Buy now

Tinted Lip Balm

Honest Beauty

If you’re not a fan of lipstick, make sure you have this tinted lip balm from Honest Beauty on hand. It’s also Eva Mendes-approved. The balm is s packed with avocado oil, acai, and pomegranate sterola, which work together to hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin.

“Wow this lip balm is so good! I was hesitant, but I read the description and reviews and decided to try it out, and it’s so good!! I choose the plum color, and it’s sheer but buildable. If your lips have color, this is the one you want for a ‘your lips but better.’ The moisture lasts a few hours after the balm is gone, but overall, it’s a solid-tinted lip balm!

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm $9.00 Buy now

Facial Lifting Tool

Mount Lai

“I love this tool to decrease puffiness and reduce inflammation. And it feels so good!” Mendes exclaimed in a PEOPLE interview. The gua sha tool smooths the skin and helps lift it by stimulating your skin’s muscles naturally. And it also depuffs and calms any swelling.

“Usually, I get breakouts when eating junk food, or around my period,” one reviewer wrote. “However, after using this product for a couple of weeks, I noticed that I am not breaking out anymore. I think it really improved my circulation. My face is also less bloated as a result.”

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool $30.00 Buy now

